Horticulture Crop Production Estimated Up 1%

Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare has released the Second Advanced Estimate (2018-19) of Area and Production of various Crops, as compiled from information received from different State/UTs and source agencies. The Total Production of the country is estimated to be 314.87 Million Tonnes which is 1.01% higher than Production in 2017-18.

Fruits Production is estimated to be around 97.38 Million Tonnes, compared to 97.36 Million Tonnes in last year. Vegetables Production is estimated to be around 187.36 Million Tonnes, which is 1.61% higher than Production in 2017-18. Onion Production is estimated to be around 23.28 Million Tonnes, which is slightly higher than production in 2017-18.

Potato Production is estimated to be around 52.96 Million Tonnes, which is 3.2% higher than Production in 2017-18. Tomato Production is estimated to be around 19.66 Million Tonnes, which is 0.5%, lower than Production in 2017-18. Spices Production is estimated to be around 8.61 Million Tonnes, which is 6.01% higher than Production in 2017-18.

