Report On Cryptocurrency Ready To Be Submitted to FM Says Finance Secretary

While the final report on cryptocurrency would soon be submitted to the Union Finance Minister, there is no report yet from expert committee on economic capital framework (ECF), finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said at an ASSOCHAM event held in New Delhi yesterday.
The government had last year formed a panel headed by Garg to finalise a report on draft regulations on cryptocurrencies. While a high-level panel led by former RBI governor Bimal Jalan was set up to decide the appropriate capital reserves that the central bank should maintain.
