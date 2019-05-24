Domestic Tea Consumption Shows Steady Growth Of 2.36% In 2018

According to the latest data from Tea Board of India, the domestic consumption of tea Last year hit an all-time high level of 1,084 million kg (mkg) from 1,059 mkg in 2017. This increase of 25 mkg marked a steady growth of 2.36% in the local tea consumption.
Over recent years, there has been a similar uptick in the trend. Tea consumption was 927 million kg (mkg) in calendar 2014, rose to 948 mkg in 2015 and further to 965 mkg in 2016. Tea Board data also reveals that latest consumption figures account for around 83% of the country's production in 2018.
