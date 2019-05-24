Domestic Tea Consumption Shows Steady Growth Of 2.36% In 2018

According to the latest data from Board of India, the domestic consumption of Last year hit an all-time high level of 1,084 million kg (mkg) from 1,059 in 2017. This increase of 25 marked a steady growth of 2.36% in the local consumption.

Over recent years, there has been a similar uptick in the trend. Tea consumption was 927 million kg (mkg) in calendar 2014, rose to 948 in 2015 and further to 965 mkg in 2016. data also reveals that latest consumption figures account for around 83% of the country's production in 2018.

