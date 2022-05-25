Dr. Reddy's and Senores Pharmaceuticals launch Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets

Used in management of moderately severe acute pain in adults

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the launch of Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets USP, 10 mg, a therapeutic generic equivalent of the reference listed drug Toradol Tablets, 10 mg in the U.S. market approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets USP, 10 mg, is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) indicated for the short-term (up to 5 days in adults) management of moderately severe acute pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level and only as continuation treatment following intravenous or intramuscular dosing of ketorolac tromethamine, if necessary.

The Toradol Tablets, 10 mg brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $16.8 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2022 according to IQVIA. Dr. Reddy's Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets USP, 10 mg, are available in bottle count sizes of 100.

