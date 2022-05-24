Ramco Systems partners with Brunei Shell Petroleum

-
Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its Aviation, Aerospace and Defense software for Brunei Shell Petroleum Co. Sdn.
Bhd. (BSP), Brunei's largest oil and gas company.
Ramco's full suite Aviation, Aerospace and Defense Software will fully integrate and automate aviation operations at BSP. Ramco's Aviation Software will offer BSP modules covering Maintenance, Maintenance Inventory for Aviation, Flight Operations, Safety & Quality, CAMO and Technical Records, providing BSP with a next gen digital platform for realtime data visibility across organization and aircraft readiness management. The solution will also provide in-depth analysis on BSP's complex helicopter operations.
In addition, with its digital enablers like state-of-the-art mobile apps, HUBs and Dashboards, Ramco will help BSP manage its remote operations, enhance process efficiencies, improve productivity and go paperless.
