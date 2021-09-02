Dr. Reddy's gains after launching transfusion-dependent Anemia drug

-
ALSO READ
Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod for cancer drug
Natco Pharma gets USFDA nod for lenalidomide capsules
Natco Pharma receives USFDA approval for Lenalidomide Capsules
Natco Pharma transfers Lenalidomide Capsules ANDA to Arrow International
Sun Pharma settles patent dispute for generic lenalidomide capsules in U.S.
-
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories gained 1.14% to Rs 4,818.35 after the drug company announced the launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide, a generic equivalent to Revlimid capsules, approved by Health Canada for treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia.
Reddy-Lenalidomides is approved by Health Canada and is one of the first generic medications of its kind to launch in Canada. Reddy-Lenalidomide capsules are available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg strengths, each in blister packs.
Reddy-Lenalidomide is indicated for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to Low- or lntermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes associated with a deletion 5q cytogenetic abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities. Reddy-Lenalidomide in combination with dexamethasone is also indicated for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients who are not eligible for stem cell transplant.
Vinod Ramachandran, Ph.D., vice president and general manager of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Canada said, "Our launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide represents our firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Canada's Multiple Myeloma and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) patient population."
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - pharmaceutical services & active ingredients, global generics and proprietary Products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU