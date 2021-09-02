Dr. Reddy's gains after launching transfusion-dependent Anemia drug

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories gained 1.14% to Rs 4,818.35 after the drug company announced the launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide, a generic equivalent to Revlimid capsules, approved by Health Canada for treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia.

Reddy-Lenalidomides is approved by Health Canada and is one of the first generic medications of its kind to launch in Canada. Reddy-Lenalidomide capsules are available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg strengths, each in blister packs.

Reddy-Lenalidomide is indicated for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to Low- or lntermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes associated with a deletion 5q cytogenetic abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities. Reddy-Lenalidomide in combination with dexamethasone is also indicated for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients who are not eligible for stem cell transplant.

Vinod Ramachandran, Ph.D., vice president and general manager of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Canada said, "Our launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide represents our firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Canada's Multiple Myeloma and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) patient population."

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - pharmaceutical services & active ingredients, global generics and proprietary Products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)