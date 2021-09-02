Eicher Motors motorcycle sales decline 9% YoY in August

The auto maker's total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales slipped 9% to 45,860 units in August 2021 from 50,144 units in August 2020.

Sequentially, the company's total motorcycles rose 4.13% in August 2021 over 44,038 units sold in July 2021.

While sales of models with engine capacity upto 350cc lost 17% to 38,572 units, sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc decreased 11% to 7,288 units in August 2021 as against August 2020. Exports surged 164% to 6,790 units in August 2021 as against 2,573 units in August 2020.

Meanwhile, Eicher Motors' unit, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) recorded a 93.5% surge in total commercial vehicles (CV) sales to 4,793 units in August 2021 as against 2,477 units in August 2020. VECV is the unlisted subsidiary of Eicher Motors. While total domestic sales of Eicher trucks & buses increased 76.4% to 3,864 units, total exports surged 221.2% to 803 units in August 2021 over August 2020. Total sale of Volvo trucks & buses soared 240.5% to 126 units in August 2021 as against 37 units in August 2020.

Eicher Motors posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 237.13 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with net loss of Rs 55.18 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales was recorded at Rs 1,942.84 crore, up 140.1% compared with Rs 809.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2020-21.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

Shares of Eicher Motors lost 0.41% to Rs 2,690 on BSE.

