TVS Motor reports muted sales in August

TVS Motor Company registered a sales of 2,90,694 units in August 2021 as against sales of 2,87,398 units in the month of August 2020, recording a 1.14% rise Y-o-Y.

Sequentially, TVS Motor Company advanced 4.24% in August 2021 as against 2,78,855 units in July 2021.

Total two-wheelers sales fell 1.05% to 2,74,313 units in August 2021 from a sale of 2,77,226 units in August 2020. Domestic two-wheeler sales dropped 17.55% to 1,79,999 units in August 2021 over a sale of 2,18,338 units in August 2020.

The company's total exports registered a growth of 61% with sales of 1,09,927 units in the month of August 2021 as against 68,347 units in August 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 60% with sales of 94,314 units in August 2021 over a sale of 58,888 units in August 2020. The demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving. TVS Motor Company is optimistic of further improvement in container availability in the coming months.

Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 61% with sales of 16,381 units in August 2021 from a sale of 10,172 units in August 2020.

TVS Motor Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.72 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 182.79 crore registered in Q1 FY21. Net sales soared 141.80% to Rs 4,689.34 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 1,939.65 crore posted in Q1 FY21.

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.

Shares of TVS Motor Company rose 0.90% to Rs 529.85 on BSE.

