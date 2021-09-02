Coal India August production rises 14%, offtake rises 10% YoY

The state-run coal major's coal production increased 14.6% to 42.6 million tonnes (MT) in August 2021 from 37.2 MT in August 2020.

The company's coal offtake stood at 48.6 MT last month, up 9.5% compared with 44.4 MT recorded in the same month last year.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the state-run coal major's net profit jumped 52% to Rs 3,169.65 crore on 37% increase in sales to Rs 23,293 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Coal India were up 0.89% at Rs 141.95 on BSE.

