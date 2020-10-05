Dr. Reddy's joins Science Based Targets initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emission

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has joined the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) business ambition for 1.5 c, becoming the first Indian and the third Asian pharmaceutical company to have set its Science-Based Targets to further minimize environmental impact.

The Company has committed to reducing its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 55 percent by 2030 from a FY2017-18 base year, which are in line with the latest climate science of limiting global warming to below 1.5 c above pre-industrial levels.

As of FY 2019-20, Dr.

Reddy's has reduced its Scope 1 emissions by 8.6% and Scope 2 emissions by 20.7% over the baseline of FY 2017-18. The combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions have been reduced by 13% over the same base year, putting it on a fast track to achieving GHG reduction targets.

