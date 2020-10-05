Dr. Reddy's joins Science Based Targets initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emission

-
ALSO READ
Dr. Reddy hits record high; gains over 20% in four days
Remove policy hurdles, grant infrastructure status to bulk drug industry: CII-KPMG report
Dr. Reddy's Labs gains on launching Nicotine lozenges in US
Dr Reddy's Labs spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 76% to 764 cr
Dr Reddys Labs spurts on launching OTC eye allergy drop in US
-
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has joined the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) business ambition for 1.5 c, becoming the first Indian and the third Asian pharmaceutical company to have set its Science-Based Targets to further minimize environmental impact.
The Company has committed to reducing its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 55 percent by 2030 from a FY2017-18 base year, which are in line with the latest climate science of limiting global warming to below 1.5 c above pre-industrial levels.
As of FY 2019-20, Dr.
Reddy's has reduced its Scope 1 emissions by 8.6% and Scope 2 emissions by 20.7% over the baseline of FY 2017-18. The combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions have been reduced by 13% over the same base year, putting it on a fast track to achieving GHG reduction targets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU