TCS Connected Clinical Trials Platform wins 2020 Citeline Award

Tata Consultancy Services announced that its TCS Connected Clinical Trials (CCT) platform has won the 2020 Citeline Award in the category 'Best Patient-facing Technology Initiative'. CCT won the award for providing a positive experience to patients participating in clinical trials as well as unlocking superior efficiencies in the overall clinical trials process for sponsors, sites, and niche providers.
The awards, presented by Informa Pharma Intelligence, honor the achievements of those working to advance the quality of human healthcare worldwide by contributing toward bringing new and needed medicines to market.
The nominations went through a rigorous review by an independent panel of volunteers from the top echelons of all sectors of the clinical R&D industry, who used their deep knowledge to score entries against the judging criteria.
Part of the TCS ADD platform, CCT is an innovative, cloud-based platform that enables real-time data integration, data-driven analytics and personalized patient support through smart technologies, wearables and mobile apps. It provides end-to-end visibility at patient and site level and lays the foundation for decentralized trials. The platform comprises patient and site engagement, supply management and devices, and connections capabilities.
