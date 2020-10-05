iGTB to deploy liquidity management solution for First Abu Dhabi Bank

Intellect Global Transaction Banking announced that First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the largest bank in UAE, has expanded its relationship with iGTB to enhance the bank's liquidity management capabilities.

With liquidity management now being seen as the key to cash management and vital to retain and attract the largest marquee clients, this move should help FAB achieve its stated aim of improving risk-adjusted returns.

With iGTB's inter-company lending capabilities, FAB can now offer in-house banking capabilities to their top corporate client conglomerates. This helps their clients accelerate ideal allocation of debt versus equity within the wider group to support shareholder value creation, an optimal capitalisation of entities within that group to meet investment requirements and growth targets of Operation Heads of the entities and the opportunity for the Group Corporate Treasurers to leverage these various entities' different levels of funding access.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)