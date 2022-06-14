Dr Reddy's Lab launches Nexavar generic in US mkt

The drug major announced the launch of Sorafenib tablets, a generic equivalent of Nexavar tablets in the U.S. market as approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).Sorafenib is used to treat late-stage kidney cancer (advanced renal cell carcinoma), liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma) that cannot be treated by surgery, and differentiated thyroid cancer that has come back or spread to other parts of your body. Sorafenib is an antineoplastic (cancer) agent.
"We are pleased to launch this important generic product, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients," said Marc Kikuchi, chief executive officer at North America Generics of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Its major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe.
The drug maker's consolidated net profit tumbled 82.6% to Rs 97 crore on a 15% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5436.80 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.19% to Rs 4,276.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU