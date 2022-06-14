Dr Reddy's Lab launches Nexavar generic in US mkt

The drug major announced the launch of Sorafenib tablets, a generic equivalent of Nexavar tablets in the U.S. market as approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Sorafenib is used to treat late-stage kidney cancer (advanced renal cell carcinoma), liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma) that cannot be treated by surgery, and differentiated thyroid cancer that has come back or spread to other parts of your body. Sorafenib is an antineoplastic (cancer) agent.

"We are pleased to launch this important generic product, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients," said Marc Kikuchi, chief executive officer at North America Generics of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Its major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe.

The drug maker's consolidated net profit tumbled 82.6% to Rs 97 crore on a 15% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5436.80 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.19% to Rs 4,276.50 on the BSE.

