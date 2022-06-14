Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 39.46 points or 0.98% at 4047.08 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 3.12%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.8%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.63%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.59%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 1.21%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.15%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.1%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.63%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 1.6%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.21%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 67.08 or 0.13% at 52779.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33.55 points or 0.21% at 15740.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 77.78 points or 0.31% at 25121.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.17 points or 0.24% at 7732.69.

On BSE,1587 shares were trading in green, 1163 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

