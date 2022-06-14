Telecom shares edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 9.07 points or 0.57% at 1591.72 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 3.51%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.65%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.51%),HFCL Ltd (up 1.42%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.28%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.26%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.92%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.79%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.62%).

On the other hand, Route Mobile Ltd (down 3.33%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.14%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.49%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 67.08 or 0.13% at 52779.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33.55 points or 0.21% at 15740.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 77.78 points or 0.31% at 25121.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.17 points or 0.24% at 7732.69.

On BSE,1587 shares were trading in green, 1163 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)