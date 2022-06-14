Volumes jump at Fortis Healthcare Ltd counter

Fortis Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 3.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21170 shares

SIS Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 June 2022.

SIS Ltd saw volume of 7723 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1775 shares. The stock increased 4.16% to Rs.470.25. Volumes stood at 723 shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 42049 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9814 shares. The stock increased 7.30% to Rs.235.25. Volumes stood at 16958 shares in the last session.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd recorded volume of 20717 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6491 shares. The stock gained 3.21% to Rs.144.75. Volumes stood at 8225 shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 5.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.10% to Rs.393.45. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

