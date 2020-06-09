BHEL commissions 270 MW thermal unit at Bhadradri Thermal Power Project

Bharat Heavy Electricals has successfully commissioned one 270 MW thermal unit at the 4x270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Project in Telangana.

Located at Manuguru in Bhadradri Kothagudem District of Telangana, the project was awarded to BHEL by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGENCO).

Notably, this is the first unit to be commissioned at this project and work on the balance three units is also in an advanced stage.

Significantly, following the commissioning of the 1x800 MW Kothagudem thermal power project, this is the second unit to have been commissioned as part of the Memorandum of Understanding between TSGENCO and BHEL for construction of new thermal power plants totalling 6,000 MW in the state. In Telangana, BHEL is also executing the 5x800 MW Yadadri project for TSGENCO and the Steam Generator package at the 2x800 MW Telangana STPP for NTPC.

