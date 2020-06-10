Wipro launches BoundaryLess Enterprise Solution powered by VMware Tanzu products

Wipro announced the launch of its BoundaryLess Enterprise Solution (BLE), powered by VMware Tanzu product portfolio. As part of its commitment to integrate VMware's latest innovations into its BLE, Wipro is also a Design Partner for the VMware Tanzu portfolio which consists of Tanzu Mission Control, Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, Tanzu Service Mesh, vSphere 7 with Kubernetes etc.

Large enterprises want to leverage Kubernetes to increase developer velocity. Kubernetes provides them the constructs containers, microservices and Application Program Interface (APIs) to build modern applications, and operators with means to operate infrastructure with consistency across clouds. Wipro's BLE offering packages Kubernetes capabilities from Tanzu portfolio and complementary technologies to provide customers an enterprise-ready end-to-end integrated ecosystem solution to drive modern application development.

BLE provides an accelerated containerization journey through ready-made pipelines for automation of day1 and day2 operations.

BLE also offers enhanced container security leveraging NSX-T. BLE empowers the customer's hybrid/multi-cloud application modernization journey leveraging Tanzu Service Mesh. This enables distributed applications running on-prem and Cloud, supporting use cases like bursting and Disaster Recovery.

Wipro will offer these services across Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Wipro's customers will have access to run use cases and proof of concepts from the company's global Centers of Excellence.

