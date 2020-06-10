JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Validity of motor vehicle documents further extended till 30th September, 2020

Market drifts higher in early trade
Business Standard

Cipla to acquire 21.85% stake in GoApptiv

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Cipla has signed agreements on 9 June 2020, to acquire shares representing 21.85% stake in GoApptiv on a fully diluted basis.

GoApptiv offers digital solutions for integrated brand sales management, digital marketing, channel engagement for pharmaceutical companies.

It also provides digital solutions for customer relationship management, patient support and healthcare data analytics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 09:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU