Cipla to acquire 21.85% stake in GoApptiv

Cipla has signed agreements on 9 June 2020, to acquire shares representing 21.85% stake in GoApptiv on a fully diluted basis.
GoApptiv offers digital solutions for integrated brand sales management, digital marketing, channel engagement for pharmaceutical companies.
It also provides digital solutions for customer relationship management, patient support and healthcare data analytics.
