Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in focus

informed that the audit of formulations manufacturing plants ( 1 and 2) at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam by the US FDA, has been completed on 21 June 2019. The company was issued a Form 483 with two observations. The announcement was made on Saturday, 22 June 2019.

In a separate announcement made on Saturday, 22 June 2019, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, along with its subsidiaries, announced the launch of Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/ml Single-Dose Ampules, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Vitamin K1 (Phytonadione) Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/ml, approved by the U.S. (USFDA).

said that the US had inspected the company's at Bonthapally, from 17 to 21 June 2019. The inspection has been completed with five observations given under form 483. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 21 June 2019.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone announced that Moody's, and S & P Global Ratings have assigned their ratings to the proposed foreign currency denominated bonds issued by the company. and ratings have accorded BBB- rating with stable outlook. has assigned Baa3 rating with stable outlook. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 21 June 2019.

UPL has fixed 3 July 2019 as the record date for issue of bonus shares. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 21 June 2019.

and Industrial Solutions said that in continuation of the asset optimisation initiatives taken by the company, the board of directors of the company approved entering into conveyance agreement for sale of remaining portion of company's land situated at Kanjurmarg, currently housing the transformer manufacturing unit admeasuring approximately 13 acres to Evie Real Estate for Rs 498.96 crore and also approved closure/ shifting of the transformer manufacturing unit as a precondition to such sale of land. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 21 June 2019.

