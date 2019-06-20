HDFC in spotlight on signing agreements to buy Apollo Munich

(HDFC) said it has entered into agreements for acquiring up to 51.2% of the equity share capital of for a total consideration of Rs 1346.84 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 June 2019.

said that the board of directors of the company approved the sale of the entire 9.96% equity stake held by the company in Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company, an unlisted public limited company for a total consideration of around Rs 300 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 June 2019.

said that as part of the company's strategy to align with the production and sales requirements, the company's plant situated at Pantnagar will remain closed from 24 June 2019 to 29 June 2019 (both days inclusive). The company does not expect any material impact on the same. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 June 2019.

Adani Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat) (AREPGL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of (AGEL) had won bids for setting up 600 MWac ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power projects in a tender issued by of (SECI). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 June 2019.

(PNB) said that the bank's board has granted permission for raising capital through issuance of Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds amounting up to Rs 1500 crore in one or more tranches. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 June 2019.

said that the company is issuing Commercial Papers (CP) for Rs 30 crore on private placement basis. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 June 2019.

