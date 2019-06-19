NMDC in focus after monthly sales

NMDC said that total production of on a provisional basis rose to 3.04 MT in May 2019 from 2.12 MT in May 2018. Total sales of on a provisional basis rose to 3.37 MT in May 2019 from 2.31 MT in May 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 June 2019.

said that the board of directors of the bank, permitted to initiate the process of stake sale in part/full in (CFHL), as per the disinvestment policy of the The permission is subject to disinvest at appropriate time depending on the market conditions and available options. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 June 2019.

HDFC said that the (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on the bank for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on Know Your Customer (KYC)/ Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Norms and on reporting of frauds. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 June 2019.

DCW has approved the allotment of second tranche of 555 unrated unlisted secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 aggregating to Rs 5.5 crore on a private placement basis. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 June 2019.

has entered into a long term wage settlement with its workmen which will be effective from 1 April 2017 and valid for 10 years. The earlier wage settlement entered into with the trade unions was valid upto 31 March 2017. The company has already catered to the increase in wages in its books of accounts through creation of appropriate provisions. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 June 2019.

