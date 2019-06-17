Bhel in focus after winning orders

(Bhel)'s said it won two orders for setting up Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) plants with a cumulative capacity of 200 MW. Valued at over Rs 800 crore, the orders have been secured from NTPC and (GSECL). The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 14 June 2019.

(M&M)'s farm equipment sector (FES) announced an investment of CHF 4.3 million ($4.3 million) for an 11.25% stake in Switzerland-based firm This investment will be through a subscription to 300 common shares and 30,469 Series B preferred shares of ICOS Capital, and some existing investors also participated in the CHF 7.5 million Series B funding round. Through this investment, M&M will make superior easily accessible to the global farming community, in line with the company's Farming 3.0 strategy. Incorporated in the year 2015, Gamaya is a Switzerland-based company focused on providing for agriculture. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 14 June 2019.

said it has completed the (USFDA) inspection of its facilities in Units 1 & 3 at Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with two observations which are procedural in nature. This is a regular surveillance audit by USFDA, and no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 14 June 2019.

announced on Saturday, 15 June 2019, that Nesher Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of USA, has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Omega-3-Acid Ethyl Esters Capsules USP (US RLD Lovaza Capsules), 1 gram. Omega-3 acid ethyl esters, a type offatfound infish oil, is used along withdiet and exerciseto help lower levels of a certainbloodfat (triglyceride). It may also raise good cholesterol (HDL).The drug will be manufactured at Nesher Pharmaceuticals' located at St. Louis, MO, USA. The group now has 267 approvals and has so far filed over 360 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

In a separate announcement on Saturday, said that the of (Alidac), located at Pharmez, Ahmedabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR). Alidac is a 100% subsidiary of

Bharat Financial Inclusion said it assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs 1,545.93 crore to one of the largest on a direct assignment basis as per the guidelines prescribed by the This is the second direct assignment transaction in FY2020. With this transaction, the company has completed Direct Assignment transactions worth Rs 2,653.33 crore in FY20. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 14 June 2019.

(DHFL) said it made principal payment of Rs 100 crore and interest payment of Rs 25.49 lakh on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) due on 14 June 2019. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 14 June 2019.

(NDTV) will be watched. firm and promoters and are restrained from accessing the securities market and are further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing insecurities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of 2 years. Promoters are restrained from holding or occupying any position as or key managerial personnel in the company for a period of 2 years. Promoters are restrained from holding or occupying any position as or key managerial personnel in any other listed company for a period of 1 year.

