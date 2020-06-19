JUST IN
Board of Thomas Cook (India) does not recommend dividend for FY20

At meeting held on 18 June 2020

The Board of Thomas Cook (India) at its meeting held on 18 June 2020 has not recommended any dividend for FY 2020 as its thought it fit to conserve cash for continuing its business operations smoothly, as far as may be, given the uncertainties associated with the nature of COVID-19 pandemic and its duration.

Fri, June 19 2020. 13:21 IST

