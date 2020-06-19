ICICI Bank divest 3.96% stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

For a consideration of Rs 2250 crore

ICICI Bank has today divested 18,000,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, representing 3.96% of its equity share capital at 31 March 2020, on the stock exchange for an approximate total consideration of Rs. 2250 crore. Following this, the Bank's shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stands at approximately 51.9%.

