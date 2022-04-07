Dr. Reddy's Laboratories receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has received the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad Bench for the scheme of amalgamation of Dr Reddy's Holdings an entity held by the Promoter Group, which holds 24.83% equity shares of Dr.

Reddy's Laboratories into the Company. The scheme was approved on 05 April 2022 and the order was uploaded on the NCLT website on 07 April 2022.

