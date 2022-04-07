Infosys tops SES's ESG Scores - Top 100 Listed Companies in India

Infosys announced that it has topped Stakeholders Empowerment Services' (SES) Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) score in their latest report 'ESG Scores - Top 100 Listed Companies in India'.

SES, a corporate governance research and advisory firm, assessed the ESG performance of top 100 listed companies across 17 sectors in India.

Infosys was recognized for receiving the highest average overall score of 80 on 100 which equals to an 'A' grade.

