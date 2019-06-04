Dr. Reddy's Labs in spotlight after announcing re-launch of Zenatane

-
ALSO READ
MG Motor India to launch electric SUV in select cities
MG Motor India ropes in Adobe to better customer experiences
Lemon Tree Hotels signs license agreement for new property in Pune
MG Motor ties up with PeopleStrong to increase hiring of women employees
Volumes spurt at Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd counter
-
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the relaunch of Zenatane (lsotretinoin Capsules, USP), 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Accutane, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The product is being launched with an approved Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program.
GE Power India has been awarded a contract worth Rs 738.3 crore by Aravali Power Company (a Joint venture company of NTPC, Haryana Power Generation Company and Indraprastha Power Generation Company) for Design, Engineering, Civil Work, Supply, Erection and Commissioning of Wet FGD systems along with auxiliaries like Limestone and Gypsum Handling System and Wet Stack on full turnkey basis.
L&T Technology Services said that its promoter, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), plans to sell upto 3.88% stake in L&T Technology Services through offer for sale (OFS). The offer shall take place over two trading days on 4 June 2019 and 6 June 2019. L&T will sell up to 40.34 lakh shares at a floor price of Rs 1,650 each.
Wipro has fixed Friday, 21 June 2019, as the record date for the proposed buyback of shares.
CESC Ventures announced that it has acquired 64.63% stake in Herbolab India for an aggregate amount of Rs 32.17 crore. Herbolab makes ayurvedic medicines and products under the brand name 'Dr. Vaidya's'.
Lemon Tree Hotels announced that the 'Red Fox Hotel, Chandigarh', 102 room property, which was earlier being operated by Carnation Hotels, a subsidiary and management arm of the company has been taken on lease from the owners of the hotel by Fleur Hotels, a material subsidiary of the company and now the hotel is being operated by the company under the same brand.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU