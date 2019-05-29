Sun Pharma may slide after weak Q4 result

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries' consolidated net profit dropped 52.63% to Rs 635.88 crore on 2.27% rise in total income to Rs 7445.45 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 28 May 2019.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and will announce January-March 2019 quarterly results today, 29 May 2019.

Aurobindo Pharma's consolidated net profit rose 10.76% to Rs 585.38 crore on 30.07% rise in total income to Rs 5324.47 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 28 May 2019.

NMDC's net profit rose 31.46% to Rs 1453.77 crore on 5.27% fall in total income to Rs 3839.40 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 28 May 2019.

Galaxy Surfactants' consolidated net profit rose 42.64% to Rs 57.10 crore on 6.25% rise in total income to Rs 685.48 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 28 May 2019.

Pfizer's net profit rose 4.75% to Rs 109.47 crore on 3.62% rise in total income to Rs 571.11 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 28 May 2019.

scheduled a board meeting on 1 June 2019 for considering the proposal of buyback of equity shares through open market. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 May 2019.

