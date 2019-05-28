InterGlobe Aviation may gain after strong Q4 result

InterGlobe Aviation's net profit rose 401.18% to Rs 589.59 crore on 35.46% rise in total income to Rs 8259.81 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 27 May 2019.

NMDC, and will announce January-March 2019 quarterly results today, 28 May 2019.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' consolidated net profit rose 26.27% to Rs 291.68 crore on 14.46% rise in total income to Rs 2076.31 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 27 May 2019.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone's consolidated net profit rose 38.69% to Rs 1285.38 crore on 0.16% rise in total income to Rs 3492.72 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 27 May 2019.

Emami's consolidated net profit fell 6.09% to Rs 56.09 crore on 6.1% rise in total income to Rs 656.90 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 27 May 2019.

Hindustan Aeronautics' net profit rose 13.1% to Rs 1177.29 crore on 9.83% rise in total income to Rs 10163.35 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 27 May 2019.

NHPC's net profit rose 146.39% to Rs 492.29 crore on 96.03% rise in total income to Rs 2756.30 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 27 May 2019.

