Power Grid in focus after Q4 result

Power Grid Corporation of India's net profit rose 51.91% to Rs 3053.96 crore on 18.66% rise in total income to Rs 9610.24 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 29 May 2019.

Coal India, and Steel Authority of will announce January-March 2019 quarterly results today, 30 May 2019.

United Spirits' net profit dropped 40.19% to Rs 126.20 crore on 2.99% fall in total income to Rs 2261.90 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 29 May 2019.

Bharat Electronics' net profit rose 19.67% to Rs 668.62 crore on 9.97% rise in total income to Rs 4013.43 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 29 May 2019.

reported consolidated net profit of Rs 634.64 crore in Q4 March 2019 as compared to net loss of Rs 653.25 in Q4 March 2018. Total income jumped 94.12% to Rs 8077.89 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 29 May 2019.

Nava Bharat Ventures' consolidated net profit rose 556.44% to Rs 129.91 crore on 42.15% rise in total income to Rs 847.18 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 29 May 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)