Dr Reddy's SVAAS Wellness partners with ICICI Lombard

To pilot launch first-of-its-kind cashless outpatient offering in India

SVAAS Wellness, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr Reddys Laboratories and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (ICICI Lombard) today announced a partnership for the pilot launch of a first-of-its-kind cashless outpatient offering in India.

The partnership marks the launch of Dr Reddy's digital health solution 'SVAAS' and demonstrates ICICI Lombard's deeper foray into the wellness space. For Dr Reddy's, it will bring together four key touch points in the journey of outpatient healthcare and wellness - doctor consultations, pathology laboratories and diagnostic services, pharmacies, and insurance - through various suitable collaborations. For ICICI Lombard, it will enable it to offer its wellness solutions through its comprehensive IL TakeCare app to a larger set of health conscious consumers.

To start with, these services will be provided in the cities of Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will be scaled up to key metros and tier 1 cities in the coming months. As part of the pilot, these holistic offerings will be available through ICICI Lombard's unique wellness and insurance related app, IL TakeCare.

