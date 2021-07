Piramal Enterprises announces resignation of director

With effect from 26 July 2021

Piramal Enterprises announced the resignation of Deepak Satwalekar as an Independent Director from the Board of the Company from 26 July 2021.

Satwalekar, in his resignation letter, has indicated that the only reason for his resignation is to avoid potential conflict of interest arising from the entity resulting post the integration of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, being in the same sector as the affordable housing finance company of which he is the existing Chairman.

