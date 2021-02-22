Dr Reddys Lab launches lansoprazole tablets in US

The drug major on Monday announced the launch of lansoprazole DR orally disintegrating tablets in the US market.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' lansoprazole DR orally disintegrating tablets are available in 15 mg and 30 mg tablets in unit-dose packages of 100. The product is therapeutic equivalent generic version of Prevacid SoluTab delayed release orally disintegrating tablets approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Prevacid is a trademark of Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

Lansoprazole is used to treat certain stomach and esophagus problems (such as acid reflux, ulcers). According to IMS Health, the Prevacid brand and generic had US sales of approximately $87 million for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2020.

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were down 2.18% at Rs 4583 on BSE. Dr Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses -Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.90 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 538.40 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter rose 12.5% YoY to Rs 4,929.60 crore.

