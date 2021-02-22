NTPC commissions 5 MW solar capacity at Auraiya plant in UP

The state-run power major informed that 5 megawatts (MW) last part capacity for 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV project at Auraiya, UP, has been declared on commercial operation from 20 February 2021.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group has become 52,115 mega-watt (MW) and 64,880 mega-watt (MW) respectively and the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 51,315 MW and 64,080 MW respectively. The announcement was made on Saturday, 20 February 2021.

NTPC's consolidated net profit jumped 15.7% to Rs 3,876.36 crore on 4% rise in net sales at Rs 27,526.03 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.

Shares of NTPC lost 1.53% to Rs 102.70. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 51.10% stake held in NTPC.

