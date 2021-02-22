Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Zensar Technologies Ltd registered volume of 86376 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23648 shares

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Esab India Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 February 2021.

Zensar Technologies Ltd registered volume of 86376 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23648 shares. The stock rose 6.16% to Rs.268.00. Volumes stood at 56495 shares in the last session.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd saw volume of 3.07 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 96512 shares. The stock increased 13.00% to Rs.55.20. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd registered volume of 54529 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22278 shares. The stock rose 6.79% to Rs.636.40. Volumes stood at 20024 shares in the last session.

Esab India Ltd saw volume of 2279 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1010 shares. The stock increased 2.86% to Rs.2,012.00. Volumes stood at 2918 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 82973 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36881 shares. The stock gained 9.32% to Rs.436.35. Volumes stood at 16974 shares in the last session.

