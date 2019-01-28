JUST IN
Dr. Reddys Laboratories and its US subsidiary receives FDA approval for TOSYMRA (sumatriptan nasal spray)

Dr. Reddys Laboratories and its US based subsidiary, Promius Pharma announced the approval of TOSYMRA (previously known as DFN-02) by the U.

S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). TOSYMRA is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. TOSYMRA is the latest product to join the Promius Pharma acute migraine treatment portfolio. The company is working toward commercialization of this product.

Mon, January 28 2019. 09:22 IST

