SORIL Infra Resources acquires Littleman Fiscal Services (NBFC)

has acquired 100% stake in Littleman Fiscal Services, a Non- registered with RBI, to foray into financial services business with the primary focus on financing in rural markets.

Through this 100% owned NBFC, the Company would undertake such lending business to tap into lending opportunities in un-served rural

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)