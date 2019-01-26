SORIL Infra Resources acquires Littleman Fiscal Services (NBFC)

SORIL Infra Resources has acquired 100% stake in Littleman Fiscal Services, a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with RBI, to foray into financial services business with the primary focus on financing in rural markets.
Through this 100% owned NBFC, the Company would undertake such lending business to tap into lending opportunities in un-served rural India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU