SORIL Infra Resources acquires Littleman Fiscal Services (NBFC)

Capital Market 

SORIL Infra Resources has acquired 100% stake in Littleman Fiscal Services, a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with RBI, to foray into financial services business with the primary focus on financing in rural markets.

Through this 100% owned NBFC, the Company would undertake such lending business to tap into lending opportunities in un-served rural India.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 11:35 IST

