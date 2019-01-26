Entertainment Network (India) enters into brand and content licensing agreement with US based radio broadcaster

Entertainment Network (India) has entered into a Brand and Content Licensing arrangement with a US based to use the Company's trademarks and content. The broadcaster's programmes will primarily target the South Asian community in the US.

The Broadcaster is currently operational in eight US markets, Viz. Philadelphia- PA, - MD, - - NC, - GA, - OH, - OH, - MO and Richmond - VA.

The Brand and Content Licensing arrangement is expected to be operational on 26 January 2019.

