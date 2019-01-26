IL&FS Transportation Networks gets revision in credit ratings

JUST IN
From India Ratings and Research

IL&FS Transportation Networks announced that India Ratings and Research has revised the rating for the following instruments -

NCDs (Rs 800 crore) - IND D (Revised from IND C)
Proposed NCDs - Withdrawn (Previous rating IND C)
Proposed Term Loan - Withdrawn (Previous rating IND C)

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 11:44 IST

