Dr Reddys Laboratories forays into OTC eye care space

With launch of Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the launch of over-the-counter (OTC) Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% and 0.1%, the storebrand equivalents of Pataday Once Daily Relief and Pataday Twice Daily Relief, in the U.S. market, as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr. Reddy's Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% and 0.1% are indicated for the temporary relief of itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander. The Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% is also indicated for the temporary relief of red eyes.

Dr. Reddy's Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% is available in a 2.5 mL bottle and Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% is available in a 5 mL bottle size.

Pataday is a registered trademark of Novartis AG.

