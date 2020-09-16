HCL and Google Cloud expand partnership to deliver accelerated business intelligence platform

HCL Technologies and Google Cloud announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to bring HCL's Actian portfolio, starting with Actian Avalanche, to Google Cloud. Actian Avalanche is a high-performance hybrid cloud data warehouse designed to power an enterprise's most demanding operational analytics workloads.

Actian Avalanche enables a seamless path to migrate legacy data warehouses, including IBM Netezza and Oracle Exadata, to Google Cloud, through a hybrid-cloud offering leveraging Google Cloud's Anthos application platform.

HCL's Actian Avalanche hybrid cloud data warehouse has been deployed by Fortune 500 customers to deliver powerful insights to manage business complexities for a variety of use cases, including fraud detection, real-time offers and market basket analysis. Avalanche delivers a fully managed hybrid cloud data warehouse service designed from the ground up to deliver breakthrough performance, scale and concurrency for data-driven enterprises.

Bringing Actian Avalanche to Google Cloud enables enterprise customers to leverage the platform's scalable, high-performance infrastructure and global network. Avalanche also features native integration with Google Cloud's Looker business intelligence and analytics platform, and hundreds of popular SaaS and enterprise applications, to deliver a comprehensive solution that is easy to deploy and consume.

