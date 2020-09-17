Sanofi India announces change in directorate

With effect from 30 September 2020

Sanofi India announced that Charles Billard, Chief Financial Officer and Whole Time Director of the Company will relocate outside of India to take up a new role within Sanofi group. He will therefore step down as the Chief Financial Officer and Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from the end of the day on 30 September 2020. He will cease to be the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from the end of the day on 30 September 2020.

The Board of Directors of the Company on 16th September 2020 approved resignation of Charles Billard as the Chief Financial Officer and Whole Time Director. Charles Billard will however continue to be engaged with the Company as a Non-Executive Director.

