Board of Mold-Tek Packaging to consider proposal for issue of shares/warrants on rights basis

-
ALSO READ
Mold-Tek Packaging consolidated net profit declines 83.88% in the June 2020 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging consolidated net profit declines 0.91% in the March 2020 quarter
Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 37.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 62.53% in the March 2020 quarter
Indoco Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
On 21 September 2020The Board of Mold-Tek Packaging will meet on 21 September 2020 to consider and approve a proposal to issue equity shares/warrants to existing shareholders on Rights basis as may be permitted by under applicable law, subject to regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU