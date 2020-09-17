Board of Mold-Tek Packaging to consider proposal for issue of shares/warrants on rights basis

On 21 September 2020

The Board of Mold-Tek Packaging will meet on 21 September 2020 to consider and approve a proposal to issue equity shares/warrants to existing shareholders on Rights basis as may be permitted by under applicable law, subject to regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)