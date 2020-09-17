JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

HSIL to consider buyback proposal
Business Standard

Board of Mold-Tek Packaging to consider proposal for issue of shares/warrants on rights basis

Capital Market 

On 21 September 2020

The Board of Mold-Tek Packaging will meet on 21 September 2020 to consider and approve a proposal to issue equity shares/warrants to existing shareholders on Rights basis as may be permitted by under applicable law, subject to regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 09:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU