JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sanofi India announces change in directorate

Energy stocks edge higher
Business Standard

Board of ICICI Bank to seek approval of RBI for appointment of director

Capital Market 

Outcome of board meeting held on 16 September 2020

The Board of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 16 September 2020 has approved the proposal to resume seeking approval from RBI for the appointment of Sandeep Batra (DIN:03620913) as a Wholetime Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Bank, for a period of five years or date of retirement, whichever is earlier, effective from 17 September 2020 or the date of approval from RBI, whichever is later.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 09:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU