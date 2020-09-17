Board of ICICI Bank to seek approval of RBI for appointment of director

Outcome of board meeting held on 16 September 2020

The Board of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 16 September 2020 has approved the proposal to resume seeking approval from RBI for the appointment of Sandeep Batra (DIN:03620913) as a Wholetime Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Bank, for a period of five years or date of retirement, whichever is earlier, effective from 17 September 2020 or the date of approval from RBI, whichever is later.

