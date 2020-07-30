Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd sees excellent buying

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4534.8, up 5.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.14% in last one year as compared to a 1.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.14% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4534.8, up 5.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 11230.2. The Sensex is at 38104.54, up 0.09%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has risen around 15.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10441.15, up 2.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4518.85, up 5.15% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 76.14% in last one year as compared to a 1.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.14% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 24.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

