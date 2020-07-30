Wipro Ltd soars 2.55%, up for third straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 284.05, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.07% in last one year as compared to a 1.01% gain in NIFTY and a 16.11% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 284.05, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 11230.2. The Sensex is at 38104.54, up 0.09%. Wipro Ltd has added around 29.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has added around 23.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17880.5, up 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 179.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 198.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 283.45, up 2.35% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 7.07% in last one year as compared to a 1.01% gain in NIFTY and a 16.11% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 17.87 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

