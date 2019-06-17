Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 2554.5, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.07% in last one year as compared to a 8.4% rally in and a 14.09% fall in the Pharma index.

is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2554.5, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 11707.15. The Sensex is at 39071.74, down 0.96%. has lost around 1.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8083.55, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2558.95, down 0.52% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd jumped 7.07% in last one year as compared to a 8.4% rally in NIFTY and a 14.09% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 33.32 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)