DRL, Aurobindo Pharma, Adani Enterprises in focus

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) announced that it has received emergency-use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market the oral anti-viral drug Molnupiravir capsules 200mg for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19.

Aurobindo Pharma announced the receipt of the DCGI's (Drugs Controller General of India) permission to manufacture and distribute its in-licensed generic version of MSD (a trade name of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, USA) and Ridgeback's Molnupiravir, to be marketed as Molnaflu.

Adani Enterprises said the company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Unnao Prayagraj Road Private Limited (UPRPL), to carry out the development, operation, maintenance and management of the project Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (toll) basis.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders approved declaration of interim dividend of Rs 7.10 per equity share for FY2021-22.

Strides Pharma Science announced that it has received Emergency Use Authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch Molnupiravir 200mg in India.

Mishtann Foods said the company has signed Memorandum of Understanding with Government of Gujarat for the proposed project of manufacturing of grain based ethanol at Gujarat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)