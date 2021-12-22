Metro Brands, HCL Tech, ITC in focus

-
ALSO READ
Lloyds Metals & Energy allots 2.66 cr equity shares on conversion of debentures
GTL Infrastructure allots 11.46 cr equity shares on conversion of bonds
Sensex, Nifty at day's high; breadth strong
IndiaMART InterMESH advances after Q1 PAT rises 19% to Rs 88 cr
IndiaMART InterMESH Q2 PAT rises 18%, margins contract 400 bps YoY
-
Shares of footwear retailer Metro Brands will debut on the bourses today, 22 December 2021. The issue price is Rs 500 per share.
HCL Technologies signed a five-year agreement with CEMEX, a global construction materials company, to deliver the next generation of employee services enabled by digital transformation, increased automation and near real-time analytics as part of the CEMEX Working Smarter Program.
ITC said it has acquired in the third tranche, 1,964 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each of Delectable Technologies Private Limited (Delectable). With the aforesaid acquisition, the company's shareholding in Delectable aggregates 27.34% of its share capital on a fully diluted basis.
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) will be in focus. Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPNI) and ZEEL today announced that they have signed definitive agreements to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI and combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries.
Yes Bank said its board of directors have considered and approved raising of funds by issue of equity shares / depository receipts / convertible bonds / debentures / warrants / any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes, for amount up to Rs 10,000 crore.
Central Bank of India has entered into a strategic Co-lending Partnership with Ugro Capital, to offer loans to MSME borrowers under priority sector.
IndiaMART InterMESH has indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online Private Limited, agreed to acquire 4,784 Compulsorily Convertible Series A Preference Shares and 100 Equity Shares aggregating to 26.01% of Edgewise Technologies Private Limited, on fully diluted basis.
IRB Infrastructure Developers said that Chittoor Thachur Highway Private Limited, Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company has now executed Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
Vascon Engineers has received Letter of Award amounting to approximately Rs 199 crore from Vedanta for construction of Cairn Oil & Gas Residential Complex at Barmer, Rajasthan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU