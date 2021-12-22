Metro Brands, HCL Tech, ITC in focus

Shares of footwear retailer Metro Brands will debut on the bourses today, 22 December 2021. The issue price is Rs 500 per share.

HCL Technologies signed a five-year agreement with CEMEX, a global construction materials company, to deliver the next generation of employee services enabled by digital transformation, increased automation and near real-time analytics as part of the CEMEX Working Smarter Program.

ITC said it has acquired in the third tranche, 1,964 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each of Delectable Technologies Private Limited (Delectable). With the aforesaid acquisition, the company's shareholding in Delectable aggregates 27.34% of its share capital on a fully diluted basis.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) will be in focus. Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPNI) and ZEEL today announced that they have signed definitive agreements to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI and combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries.

Yes Bank said its board of directors have considered and approved raising of funds by issue of equity shares / depository receipts / convertible bonds / debentures / warrants / any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes, for amount up to Rs 10,000 crore.

Central Bank of India has entered into a strategic Co-lending Partnership with Ugro Capital, to offer loans to MSME borrowers under priority sector.

IndiaMART InterMESH has indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online Private Limited, agreed to acquire 4,784 Compulsorily Convertible Series A Preference Shares and 100 Equity Shares aggregating to 26.01% of Edgewise Technologies Private Limited, on fully diluted basis.

IRB Infrastructure Developers said that Chittoor Thachur Highway Private Limited, Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company has now executed Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Vascon Engineers has received Letter of Award amounting to approximately Rs 199 crore from Vedanta for construction of Cairn Oil & Gas Residential Complex at Barmer, Rajasthan.

